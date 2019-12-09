Nancy Lee Stanko, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Stanko, 75, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence in Cortland with her husband by her side after losing a hard fight against cancer.

She was born June 8, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Loria.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and obtained an Associate of Applied Business degree with a major as an Office Technology Information Specialist from Kent State University in May 1988.

Nancy worked at Kent State University teaching computer systems to fellow students while earning her degree. She worked as a medical transcriptionist at both St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital.

She was a former member of St. James Church of Warren and presently a member of St. Mary’s Church. She frequently volunteered at St. James Church, St. Joseph Health Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Nancy enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, playing cards and mahjong, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. She loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in various activities such as band and sports. Nancy was an excellent cook and baker, always making her special spaghetti sauce for those she loved. She was a member of several clubs including The Fifth Wheel Woman’s Club of Warren, The Altar and Rosary Society, and Warren County Quilt Guild. She had residence in North Port, Florida, where she was very active and sociable. She liked swimming, bike riding and practicing yoga on the beach. Nancy also enjoyed tutoring and teaching English to individuals learning it as a second language. She cared for everyone with kindness, respect, selflessness and love.

Nancy was married on June 22, 1963 to Robert Joseph Stanko. They were married for over 56 years and had three children.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jo DiCarlo.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Stanko of Cortland; three children, Robert, Jr. (Julie) Stanko of Tigard, Oregon, William (Linda) Stanko of Howland and Catherine (Damian) Shemo of North Olmsted; five grandchildren, Anthony (Alison), Sarah, Alaina, Mason and Kira; sister, Evelena (Robert) Barbutes of Colleyville, Texas and a brother-in-law, Carl DiCarlo of Warren.

Calling hours will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. James Church, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio; Mass officiated by Fr. Christopher Cicero. We request that everyone meets directly at the church for Mass on Wednesday morning, December 11.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy and her family request that all donations be made to Hospice of the Valley and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thank you to the family, friends, and caregivers who helped during this difficult time.

“Rest in peace until we meet again.”

