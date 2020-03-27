Nancy Lavigna, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lavigna, 96, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 3, 1923, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Mary Marie Shiamone.

She is survived her daughter, Roslyn (Robert) Schell, Jr. of Howland; two grandchildren, Robert Schell III of Warren and Robyn (Doug) Sprague of Warren and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Carter and Emma.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick “Pat” Lavigna; four brothers, Joseph, Mike, Angelo “Bubba” and Leonard “Sach” Shiamone and two sisters, Julia LaCella and Tatina Allen.

