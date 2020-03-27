Breaking News
Nancy Lavigna, Howland, Ohio

Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

March 23, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Nancy Lavigna, Howland, Ohio - obit
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lavigna, 96, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born June 3, 1923, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Mary Marie Shiamone.

She is survived her daughter, Roslyn (Robert) Schell, Jr. of Howland; two grandchildren, Robert Schell III of Warren and Robyn (Doug) Sprague of Warren and three great-grandchildren, Carson, Carter and Emma.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Patrick “Pat” Lavigna; four brothers, Joseph, Mike, Angelo “Bubba” and Leonard “Sach” Shiamone and two sisters, Julia LaCella and Tatina Allen.

