Nancy L. Danko, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Danko, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 8, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

Nancy was born October 13, 1945, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Steve and Katherine Kolosky.

Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Cleveland John Adam High School and obtained a cosmetology license and the Dunkin’ Donuts School in Boston, Massachusetts.

She moved to Warren in 1971 from Cleveland where she lived since was eight years old.

Nancy was the owner and operator of Dunkin’ Donuts on Youngstown Road in Warren for 17 years, after retirement worked at Sam’s Club for ten years.

Nancy was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren, the Mahoning Valley Machine Knitting Guild and Sts. Peter & Paul Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, shopping, traveling, was an avid Cleveland Indians baseball fan and most of all she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Paul Danko, whom she married October 27, 1962; three children, Dr. Paul (Jennifer) Danko of Vermillion, Ohio, Kelly (Michael) Bell of Howland and Patrick (Kristin) Danko of Simpsonville, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Zachary (Alex) Danko, Jacob Danko, Nathan (Margaret) Danko, Allison Danko, Joseph Bell, Michael (Marisa) Bell III, Nicholas Bell, Noah Bell, Patrick Danko II, Jared Danko and Jacqulyn Danko; a great-grandson, Rylan Danko and a brother, Kenneth (Maryann) Kolosky of Garfield Hts, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483 where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating.

Entombment will be in Mt St. Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Nancy’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.