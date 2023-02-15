WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Lough, 90, of Warren, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Nancy was born May 13, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Koontz) Wilson.

She came to Warren in 1941 and retired from General Motors Assembly Plant in Lordstown on the assembly line.

She enjoyed crocheting, going to casinos, bowling, dancing and bingo.

She will be missed by her children, David B. Lough, Dayton “Mark” Lough, Melinda S. Chapin, Darryl S. (Gerri) Lough and Kimberly (Raymond) Ray; 13 grandchildren, Kristy, Eric, Max (Chloe), Mollie, and Monica Lough, Tyler and Zachary (Miranda) Chapin, Shawnté (Stephen) Laslo, Melissa (Ben) Starnes, Lauren and Chad Lough, Miranda Smith and Allan (Heather) and Michael Ray and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dayton “Dick” Lough whom she married November 19, 1949 and passed away June 25, 2007; brother, Bruce Wilson and a sister, Marilyn Dunkerton.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Lough family would like to recognize their special neighbor, Pati Yauger for her help and support and her loving care of Nancy’s beloved dogs.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Nancy’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.