Nancy D. Boich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy D. Boich, 72, of Overland Park, Kansas and formerly of Warren passed away Tuesday evening, August 31, 2021, at the Justin T Rogers Care Center, in Fairlawn, Ohio (Cleveland Clinic Hospice).

Nancy was born June 13, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John and Caroline (Mehall) Boich.

She was a 1967 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

Nancy began working at United Telephone Company in Warren out of high school. She moved to Mansfield, Ohio and worked at the corporate office before moving to the Sprint Corporate offices in Kansas City, Kansas. She retired after 50 years of service. She worked most of her career in operator services as an analyst and in developing programs to manage call traffic for, Long Distance and the Hearing Impaired.

While living in Ohio, Nancy was a member of Christ Our King Parish.

Nancy enjoyed singing in her church choir, being outdoors, walking her dogs, fishing and especially, working in her flower gardens.

Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nancy is survived by her siblings, Marilyn (Gerald) Martau of Avon, Ohio, David (Laura) Boich of Warren, Carol Bevalaqua of Southington, James Boich of Rocky River, Ohio and John (Rose) Boich of Grey Court, South Carolina.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Myron Boich.

Family and friends may join Nancy’s family for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Site), 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484 at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Contributions can be made to the Justin T Rogers Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.