Nancy Ann (Fetrow) Fiore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Ann Fiore (Fetrow) died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 peacefully at home.

Nancy was born in York, Pennsylvania July 21, 1932 to Kathryn Lydia (Morten) and Norman R. Fetrow.

She attended Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio and graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1954 with a bachelor’s in sociology.

Nancy will be remembered lovingly by her husband, Giulio Mario Fiore, who she married February 6, 1954; her three daughters, Julie Ballesteros, Carolyn Raub and Teresa (Daniel) Csontos; her granddaughter, Krista Graham and her great-grandchildren, Austin Jewell, Isabella and Gianna Graham; the many family cats and dogs.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her half-brother, Alan Fetrow; sons-in-law, Rodolfo Ballesteros and Michael Raub.

Services and burial were held in private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Niles, Ohio or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County or Southern Care Hospice.

