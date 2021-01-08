Millie A. Bova, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Millie A. Bova, 79, died peacefully on January 5, 2021 surrounded by family at home. Millie had fought a long battle with COPD.

She was born on May 7, 1941 in Warren, the daughter of the late Patrick and Frances Basile and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Millie worked for 36 years at General Electric Ohio Lamp Plant where she took early retirement in 1996. Millie got restless at home and began a second career at Walmart, finally retiring in 2016.

Millie could be found getting to work early at Walmart to make fresh coffee in the break room and organize snacks for her co-workers that she cherished dearly at both her places of employment.

Millie also greatly enjoyed being an Organizer for her High School Reunion Committee every 5 years for her WGH classmates of 1959 and was an avid reader.

She was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

Millie married the love of her life, the late Joseph A. Bova, on July 8, 1961. Although Joe passed January 6, 2002, Millie would say they were “still” married and going on 59 years of marriage.

Millie is survived by her loving family. Her two daughters, Michele (Ron) Bova Cox of Champion who was her loving caregiver for years; Lisa (Ted) Wyka of Macomb, MI; a brother Donald (Judy) Basile of Westerville, Ohio; a sister Patricia Bessette of Niles.

She was the loving Grandmother of Jessica and Alexandria Bova (also her caregivers); Nina Wyka of Macomb, MI and 2 Grandsons of the Warren area; Great Grandsons Jason, Dominic and Steven and many cousins and nephews.

If you knew Millie, you knew she loved the color Purple. In the future, when you see people wearing purple, we ask that you smile and think of Millie for a moment.

Per Millie’s request, she will be cremated and buried next to her late husband in Champion Township Cemetery.

In respect of the current pandemic environment, a future Memorial Celebration of Life will take place later in 2021 when it is appropriate to gather.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to St. William Church.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Millie’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Millie A. Bova, please visit our floral store.