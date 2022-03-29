WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miles Cuckovich of Warren passed away peacefully with family at his side on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 91.

He was born on July 15, 1930, in Warren, Ohio to Voimer and Louise Cuckovich and was one of three brothers.

He was a life-long resident of Warren.

Miles owned his own auto body repair business for most of his career. He spent untold hours repairing cars and trucks for everyone ranging from family and friends to even celebrities appearing in the Kenley Players during Warren’s heyday of summer theater. His second and most loved career was that of an auto body repair instructor at Warren Western Reserve High School and then at Gordon D. James Career Center in Lordstown. He trained hundreds of young people to go on and have successful careers.

He was also a private pilot for much of his life and enjoyed not only flying with friends but also repairing and painting their planes. He had an artistic flair for cars and won numerous awards and trophies with his students for their paint jobs on Volkswagen Beetles, dune buggies and restored antique cars. Like many in his generation, he was able to construct and repair almost everything: cars, buildings, appliances and anything that was broken.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kay, of 64 years.

He is survived and will be deeply missed by loving daughters, Louise Ditchey (Paul) of Kent and Linda Cuckovich of Cleveland Heights; brothers, George (Charlene) Cuckovich and John (Billie) Cuckovich, both of Lordstown and many nieces and nephews and their children.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church where he was available to even fix the priests’ cars when needed.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours one hour before, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. For the safety of all, please wear a mask for the service.

Interment will be at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, should you wish, contributions in his name may be made to St. John’s Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

