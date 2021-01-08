Mildred “Millie” Burinik, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred “Millie” Burinik, 91, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2020 at her son’s residence.

She was born June 21, 1929, in Cameron, Ohio the daughter of Byno and Bessie Knowlton.

She retired from Packard Electric as a Baird press operator after 16 years. She previously worked at Loblaws as a cashier.

Millie belonged and was past treasure of the Air Force Association at the Vienna Air Base.

She was of the Methodist Faith.

She enjoyed traveling and gardening.

She is survived by her two sons, William (Barbara McCombs,fiancée) Walls of Vienna and Roy (Fran) Walls of Warren and two grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband John Burink and a sister

A committal service for family and friends will be held at Crown Hill Mausoleum, Saturday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. masks are required and social distancing will be in required.

Burial will be in Crown Hill in Vienna.

A special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, Karen Sullivan and Mary Last for their care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

