Mildred L. Cibella, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred L. “Millie” Cibella, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, August 6, 2021, at Oasis Health Care in Youngstown.

Millie was born September 25, 1927, in Retsof, New York, the daughter of Natale and Teresa Algiers.

Millie came to Warren in 1945 then moving to Lowellville in 2006.

She was a graduate of the Joseph Long School of Cosmetology. She also had her Real Estate License.

Millie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, ceramics, baking and gardening.

Millie is survived by her children, Joseph J. (Judy) Cibella of Howland, Teresa “Terri” (Jim) Schaefer of Baldwinsville, New York, Timothy “Tim” (Barbara) Cibella of Bristolville, Robert “Bob” Cibella of Howland and Rosanne (Garry) Glaspell of Lowellville, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Lydia Sponseller and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Cibella whom she married January 26, 1946, and passed away November 26, 1995; a daughter, Mary Cibella; a stepfather, Frank Yamonaco; five brothers, Jerry Algiers, Angelo, Phillip, John and Joseph Yamonaco and two sisters, Rosaria DiCenso and Nelli Pullano.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, a service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Millie’s name to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

