WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred Haller “Millie” Krempasky, 94, of Warren passed away Sunday morning, April 3, 2022 at North Road Management in Warren, Ohio.

Millie was born on June 26, 1927 in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Sally (Maretich) Haller.

Millie’s family moved to Warren in 1928, where Millie attended Warren City Schools, graduating from Warren G. Harding in 1945.

Following High School, Millie met the love of her life, Edward Krempasky. They were married on November 6, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church in Warren and celebrated 44 years of marriage together until Edward’s passing in 1992.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Millie worked for Packard Electric as an inspector and a line worker. She retired after 11 years.

Millie was well-rounded and enjoyed traveling, decorating, painting and crocheting, as well as, shooting hoops, playing softball, bike-riding, ice skating, water skiing and ballroom dancing. Perhaps her favorite hobby was bowling, having been a member of the Echo Lanes League for over 30 years.

Most of all, Millie loved being around those she loved. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Millie will always be remembered by her children, Karen (William) Toda Caldwell of Hilton Head, South Carolina, David (Donna) Krempasky of Avis, Pennsylvania and Garry Krempasky of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Treadaway, Carrie Toda (Jacob Snyder), Jesse (Chris) Krempasky, Adam Krempasky, Mark Krempasky and Crystal Krempasky; great-grandchildren, Margot Treadaway, Nathan and Alaina Krempasky, Kendall and Genevieve Krempasky and Garrett Krempasky; brother, Anthony (Tony) Haller, Jr. of Camden, South Carolina and nieces, Sherry Qiunionez and Kathy (Jim) Magyar.

Millie will be interred privately at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta and her family will gather in her honor at a later date.

Professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

