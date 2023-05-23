WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred H. “Millie” Cornicelli, 89, of Warren passed away on Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023 at Canterbury of Twinsburg Nursing Facility in Twinsburg, Ohio, with her daughter by her side.

Millie was born on August 28, 1933, a daughter of Alex and Olga (Potasnik) Hlynny.

A 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Pathology from Miami University and continued with graduate studies at Kent State University. She was a board certified speech pathologist and a member of the American Speech Language Hearing Association and worked with children and adults at United Cerebral Palsy of Youngstown and Warren Hearing Center.

Besides her work, Millie was dedicated to her Catholic faith and was a loyal member of St. Pius X Church, now St. Mary and St. Joseph Church in Warren.

Millie was a part of several book clubs and enjoyed attending symphony concerts, bird watching gardening, arranging flowers, and watching the Cleveland Indians. She even had the 1948 World Series team starting lineup memorized! Most of all, she loved her family and friends and enjoyed social gatherings.

Millie is survived by her daughter, Dr. Diane Cornicelli Scott (Cary) of Shaker Heights and four granddaughters, Laura Schwob, Elizabeth Cornicelli, and Elana and Samantha Scott.

Besides her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel F. Cornicelli, Sr., whom she married on May 28, 1960; her sons, Dr, Samuel F. Cornicelli, Jr, and David Cornicelli; brother, Eugene Lenny and sisters, Jeannette (Orlando) Yaugo and Mary Hlynny.

Millie’s family honored her with a private Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at St. Mary & St. Joseph Parish in Warren, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A private burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

