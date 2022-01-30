YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike Rozakis, 86, of Youngstown, formerly of Warren, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Mike will always be remembered by his family and friends for being soft spoken, caring, generous and good heartedness.

He was born June 11, 1935 in Triadelphia, West Virginia, the son of Nick and Mary (Kitakis) Rozakis and moved to the Warren area in the early 1950’s.

Mike was a proud United States Air Force Veteran where he earned the rank of airman first class. He served in the 54 Air Base Squadron and was awarded the following decorations for his service to our country, the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Defense Medal. Mike received an Honorable Discharge on July 8, 1957.

Mike was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and employed for over 49 years as a steel working mostly with his employment being at Van Huffel Tube Company.

Mike had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed traveling to visit his family, watching NASCAR and his favorite driver was Tony Stewart, going to Casino’s playing games of chance, spending time with his beloved pet dog, Charlie and was an avid sports fan.

He leaves behind his special friends and caretakers Milissa Mihalov, Michelle Sullivan and Shannon Watters Baker along with many other nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews and cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, George Rozakis and four sisters, Esther R. Georgopoulos, Viola Lymbaras, Helen Monolakis and Flossie Missos.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:55 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road, NE, Warren, with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m. with Father Constantine Valantasis presiding.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.

