Mike G. “Greek Mike” Moraitakis, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike G. “Greek Mike” Moraitakis, 69, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born April 1, 1950, in Loutraki, Greece the son of the late George and Maria Moraitakis.

Mike came to Warren in 1970.

He retired from General Motors in the Assembly Plant in Lordstown on the assembly line.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, Mahoning Valley Peroulakis and the Theodorakis Cretan Club.

He enjoyed coffee at McDonalds with friends

He is survived by a brother, Evangelo (Alexandra) Moraitakis of Crete, Greece; nephew, George (Angeliki) Moritakis of Athens, Greece; two cousins, Diane Michelakis of Champion and Monica Michelakis of Warren and numerous other cousins and great-great-nieces and nephews in Greece.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Moraitakis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

A service will be Friday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ernie name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Mike’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.