WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mike F. Miller, 90, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born November 12, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frank and Helen Nestor Miller.

Mike was a skilled carpenter and retired from Skilled Trades at Packard Electric after 24 years of service. Prior to that, he had his own company, MF Miller Construction. In addition to performing multiple types of carpentry, he also did masonry work. He laid block for several industrial and commercial projects during his career.

He enjoyed woodworking and watching football and competed in archery and golf.

Mike served our country during the Korean War.

He was an active member and regular volunteer at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren.

Mike’s heart and world was devoted to his family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean R. Miller, whom he married April 30, 1955 while in the U.S. Air Force in England. He also leaves a son, Stephen (Noeleen) Miller of Niles; two daughters, Jeanine Miller of Howland and Barbara (Brian) DeLung of Mecca; two grandchildren, Corey (Whitney) Miller and Maura (Michael) Dutton; three great-grandchildren, Layken, Grace and Patrick and many loving nieces and nephews.

He made sure to always attend the events for his grandchildren and felt especially fortunate to have enjoyed time with his great-grandchildren. He was a videographer for the Howland Band Boosters in 1982-86 and covered events locally and around the country.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ellen Bundas, Anna Thompson, Mary Dodge, Charles Fedash, Robert Miller, Margaret Scarcelli and Katherine Cuckovich.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, April 8, 2022, from 10:00 – 11: 00 a.m., with a service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 8, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Road in Warren.

Interment will be at Pineview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, should you wish, contributions in his name may be made to St. John’s Orthodox Church.

