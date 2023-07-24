WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelina “Maggie” Hogenmiller, 96, the last of the DiPerna siblings, passed away on Saturday, July 22,2023 at the Windsor House under Hospice of the Valley care.

She was the daughter of Michael and Antoinette DiPerna.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Earl, on October 29, 1949.

Maggie worked at Value King Grocery Store until retirement.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading, and spending time with her family.

Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl; oldest son Dennis; brother Tony (Helen) DiPerna; sisters Louise (Mille) Mosco, Rose (Gigi) Principi; Angie (Sam) Pagano.

Left to cherish her memories are her son and caregiver Jeff, nieces, and nephews.

Maggie was so loved and will be truly missed.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 11:00 until the time of service at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel.

A private burial will be at All Souls Cemetery.

