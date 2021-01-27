Michelena Rose Bonasera, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelena Rose Maggiano Bonasera, 102, of Warren, passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, January 21, 2021.

Lena was born April 10, 1918 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of first-generation Italian immigrants John and Marie Antoinette Sangillo Maggiano.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and lived in Warren her entire life.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1936.

Lena was a proud matriarch beloved by many in the Warren community. She married Michael J. Bonasera on October 10, 1942. They were happily married for 67 years until his death on October 24, 2009.

After graduating high school, Lena worked at the Ravenna Arsenal where she and her sisters made ammunition for the war. She later worked at Trumbull Lamp Plant.

Lena raised four children while her husband worked as a machinist at American Welding for 32 years. Born to a large Italian family, in addition to her role as a mother, Lena served as an aunt, Godmother and matriarch to many. She was a devout Catholic who established strong family traditions. All who knew her remember her Italian cooking, her love of a party, her fierce loyalty and generosity and above all else, her deep love for family.

Survivors include her devoted daughter and caregiver, Janet Richards of Warren; two sons, Michael J. (Susan) Bonasera, Jr. of Seattle, Washington and Atty. Thomas J. Bonasera (Liz Meyers) of Columbus, as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Lena is preceded in death by her husband Michael; her daughter, Mary Lee Bonasera (Dan) Matthews; a daughter-in-law, Julie Brown Bonasera; a son-in-law, Atty. Charles L. Richards and her nine siblings, Michael Maggiano, James Maggiano, Anthony Maggiano, Frankie Maggiano, Joseph “Shushie” Maggiano, Matthew “Matt Stevens” Maggiano, Angeline Maggiano Dunch, Mary Maggiano DeJulius and Rose Maggiano Hovanic.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, January 28 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 232 Seneca Avenue in Warren. Calling hours will be before the Mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Burial will follow the mass at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Julie Bonasera Fund for ALS and Neuromuscular Diseases at the Ohio State University Foundation – http://bit.ly/36a87TJ – or by calling (614) 292-2141. Please reference code #315570, or to the Immune Deficiency Foundation at https://primaryimmune.org/waystogive. Please select “In memory of” Lena R. Bonasera.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

