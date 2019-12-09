Michele M. Helbig, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, December 6, 2019, Michele fought a brief battle against a rare form of sarcoma (PEComa / cancer).

Michele was thankful for her family, her many friends and her IBM work family for seeing her through this incredible struggle. Michele also wanted to thank Dr. James Chen and Dr. Jordan Cloyd and the James Cancer Center staff for their outstanding and compassionate care. Michele and her family also received incredible care from the Kobacker House Hospice.

Michele was born on July 18, 1965, to parents, Edward Antonelli (Howland Ohio) and Josephine Reinard (Niles, Ohio). In addition to her parents, Michele is survived by her husband of 27 years, Dan and their children, Cole and Lauren Helbig (Dublin, Ohio; as well as her sister, Jennifer (Gary) Timko (Chesapeake, Virginia) and brothers, Joe Allen (Warren, Ohio) and George (Sandy) Allen (Champion Ohio). She is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

Michele and Dan were married October 24, 1992. She was a wonderful wife and friend. She was an amazing mother and incredibly proud of her children. She enjoyed living each day to the fullest and told us to live each day as if it were your last. Those words were spoken by her often and for many years. She enjoyed beating her husband at golf, even if she only played once or twice a year. She was incredibly smart and had a very dry, sharp wit.

The following passage brought Michele much peace during her courageous battle. She wanted it to be shared.

‘It’s a gift to exist, and with existence comes suffering. There’s no escaping that. I don’t want it to have happened. I want it to not have happened. We’re asked to accept the world that God gives us. And to accept it with love. If God is everywhere, and God is in everything, then the world as it is, is all just an expression of God and his love. And you have to accept it with gratitude. You have to be grateful for all of it. You can’t pick and choose what you’re grateful for.’

There will be a Celebration of Life for Michele on Thursday, December 12, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Scioto Reserve Country Club (7383 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065). At 6:00 p.m. there will be a service to honor Michele.

On Saturday, December 14, there will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio at 12:00 Noon (232 Seneca Avenue Northeast, Warren, Ohio 44481). On that day, Michele’s family will receive friends and family prior to the mass from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Michele requested that you may consider a gift to the James Cancer Center (460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210) or the Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus, Ohio (800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214).

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Michele’s family.

To send flowers to Michele’s family, please visit our floral section.

