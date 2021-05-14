Michael “The Moose” Miranda, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “The Moose” Miranda, 69, of Howland passed away peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021.

Mike was born on September 17, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Elizabeth Miranda.

Michael was a 1970 graduate of Howland High School.

He spent 42 years as a heavy equipment mechanic and retired from WCI.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Moose Lodge.

Everyone who knew Mike just loved him dearly, he was always willing to go the extra mile to help someone out and had a heart of gold. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to his oldies music, working on cars, playing cards and spending time with his friends.

Michael is survived by his beloved daughter, Melinda Miranda and her fiancé, Rudy Paillaman; his grandson that he thought the world of, John Michael Cassity and his father, Russell Cassity; close cousin, Cathy Bulvony David; his in-laws, Nick and Onnie Kowacich and his endless list of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Saundra (Simmons) Miranda; a daughter, Holly Miranda; sister, Elizabeth Miranda and brother, John Miranda, Jr.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Michael on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church St. Vincent de Paul Society.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael “The Moose” Miranda, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.