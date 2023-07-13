WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Randy” McKee, 67 of Warren passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023 with his son by his side.

Mike “Randy” was one of a kind, he was a good father, grandfather, husband, brother and uncle and always a loyal friend. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

Mike “Mac” was born February 3, 1956 in Youngstown. He is the son of Melvin McKee and June Carney McKee. He was also raised by his grandmother, Ella Carney and his aunt and uncle, Mary and Paul First and grew up in Struthers, Ohio.

He attended Struthers High School where he excelled in football and track. Playing sports with his lifelong friends, Danny, Mickey, Nicky, Al, Chief and Bubba.

After high school Mike moved to Warren where worked at Ohio Edison as an electrician for 37 years, retiring in 2018 with lifelong colleagues and friends.

Mike’s greatest times were coaching and watching his children play sports, telling stories of the good ol’ days, watching his Notre Dame Fighting Irish, talking to his grandchildren, “coast to coast” and frequent trips to Geneva-on-the-Lake.

The impact of Mike’s passing is deeply felt by those who survive him. He is survived by his loving Peggy McKee, who remained by his side; his son, Michael (Sarah) McKee; daughter, Casey (favorite child) McKee; former wife, Cathy (Karnes) Vanasdale; sisters, Ronnie Tomko and Betty Leone; brother, Rick (Kelly) Horvath; grandchildren, Kylie, Kennedy, Michael, Kinsley and Riley McKee; stepdaughter, Kristina (Andre) Clarke and sons, Brian and Paul.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Melvin McKee; cousin, Paula (Paul) Putarek, whom he was raised with and his very special Aunt Teresa and Michael Prince, who treated him as their own. He also leaves his ex-mother-in-law, Elaine Karnes, who he dearly loved.

Mike’s family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Select Specialty Hospital at Saint Elizabeth’s who treated him like their own family.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE ,Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul, 540 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

