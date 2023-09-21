WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. “Mike” Galvin, 60, of Warren passed away on Thursday morning, September 14, 2023 at his home in Howland, following his battle with ALS.

Mike was born on July 20, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of John G., Jr. and Melinda (Wright) Galvin.

Mike was a 1981 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and went on to attend Kent State University.

Michael worked and retired from Thomas Steel Strip, where he was a foreman and slitter operator.

Besides his work, Mike enjoyed fine dining at Salvatore’s Italian Grill, where he was known as “Polo Mike” to many, watching the Food Network, making wine, home improvements, and listening to his “80’s” music.

Michael was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish where he would attend church on Sundays.

Most of all, Mike cherished quality time with those he loved. Mike’s personality, and plentiful nicknames he acquired through the years will be forever cherished by family and friends of many.

Michael will always be remembered by his son, Mitchell R. Galvin of Fort Wayne, Indiana; grandson, Jameson Galvin; daughter, Marisa N. Galvin of Howland; his mother, Melinda Galvin of Howland (formerly Bristol); sister, Kristen Williams; brother, Patrick J. Galvin of Howland, and loved nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, John G. Galvin, Jr. and his brother, Sean P. Galvin.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mike for memorial calling hours on Saturday September 23, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 12 Noon with a brief funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with Father Stafford of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

Michael’s family would like to thank the staff of Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Aventura at Humility House, and Harmony Hospice for their help in his care.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.