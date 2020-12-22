Michael Patrick Bedich, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Patrick Bedich, 51, of Howland passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Hospice Care, with loving family at his side.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 25, 1969, the son of Joe and Kay Bedich.

He was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, Warren, Ohio.

As a youngster he enjoyed participating in Howland Athletic Club baseball and taking family trips. Mike graduated from Howland High School, participating in the Gordon James Culinary School and after high school, the Trumbull County Vocational Program. In his junior summer, Mike was an integral part of a special Summer Howland Fire Company program, helping and learning about the Fire Company.

Michael served active work roles for much of his adult life. For more than 27 years Michael was a three day a week volunteer at Hillside Hospital, escorting patients to their therapies and providing more than 12,000 hours of dedicated service, receiving a special award in 2018 for his exemplary service.

For more than 20 years, Michael worked part-time for the Western Reserve Veterinary Clinic in Cortland, where he was able to serve one of his lifelong passions, all kinds of animals.

Every Tuesday night Michael loved meeting the residents of Boyd’s Home at the Cortland Bowling Lanes for two games each week. Mike’s best night he rolled a 202 and a 204! He was quoted as saying “I had to do it.” Another night Mike bowled his lifetime high of 238, a score most of us can only dream of.

For many years Mike enjoyed guitar lessons with his friend, Mark Pringle, where they played their guitars and talked music together.

Michael was a member of the Howland SCOPE Center where every Tuesday he played bingo and during the summer he played in the bocce league.

Michael loved going on bus trips, if there was bus leaving, Mike wanted to be on it! Over the years Mike visited many places such as Cape Cod, Toronto, Branson, Kentucky, Nashville, New Orleans, Disneyland and Disneyworld and New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Another favorite pastime was visiting various casinos locally, regionally and out West. Mike and his Dad had a knack for finding a casino wherever they might be traveling.

Michael relished the chance to explore the world with family members, traveling to the Bahamas, Ireland, England, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro and Greece.

Some of Michael’s favorite times were family gatherings. Mike loved going to weddings and dancing, travelling for family visits to Indiana or Delaware and cheering on and supporting nephews and nieces’ sports events, tournaments, graduations, and competitions.

He loved to visit his wonderful extended family, many cousins, aunts and uncles in Las Vegas and Phoenix. Of course, there would be some casino visits in those places along with side trips to the Grand Canyon and other scenic locations. The family was so glad to have the chance to celebrate Mike’s 50th birthday together in 2019, out West, where many family could have a reunion centered around Michael.

By far the most evident thing about Mike was his incredible goodness. He touched countless people with his spirit of love, humility and gentle kindness.

Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Margaret Treon and George and Ann Bedich.

Mike is survived by his parents, Joe and Kay of Howland, Ohio; brother, Dr. Joseph (Robin) Bedich of Howland, Ohio; sister, Carolyn (Bill) Reynolds of Wilmington, Delaware; brother, David (Rebecca) Bedich of Carmel, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Joe and Daniel Bedich, Christopher and Megan Reynolds and David, Sam, Mary Kate and Jack Bedich and many aunts, uncles and cousins all over the United States, as well as a number of furry “nieces and nephews”.

The family would like to express great thanks to the doctors, nurses and all supporting staff at Cleveland Clinic Cardiac ICU, Palliative and Comfort (Hospice) Teams who were a Godsend to the family.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours or public memorial service.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The family asks that if you wish to memorialize Michael, please feel welcome to donate to a charity of your choice in Mike’s name.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

Please send flowers to the family’s home via our 100% guaranteed hand-delivered floral services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.