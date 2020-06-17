Michael N. Kondoleon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael N. Kondoleon, 99, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Armstrong Memory Care in Champion with his family by his side.

He was born October 18, 1920, in Fyta, Chios, Greece, the son of Nicholas Kondoleon and Barbara Gatanas Kondoleon Lignou. Michael arrived in Warren in 1938.

He was a 1941 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown College.

He retired from Nevada Market on Nevada and Front Street as owner and operator for ten years; he previously co-owned Ticoras Grocery Store on Pine Street for 30 years.

Michael was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren where he served on the church board and was a member of the Chian Society, Yasou Club, AHEPA Zeus 88 and the Chian Society of Fyta, Agia Markella.

Throughout his life, Michael enjoyed traveling, reading historical nonfiction, Sudoko puzzles, walking in his neighborhood and working at the annual church festival but his favorite pastime was being with his family and friends.

Michael served our country in WWII in the 9th Army Air Corps as a radio operator and served in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe. He received the good conduct Medal, Meritorious Service Unit Badge, American Theater Service Medal and the European-African-Middle-Eastern Service Medal with six Bronze Stars. On June 14, 1944 near the town of Insigny, Normandy, five miles from the front line, Michael had the opportunity to speak with General Bradley. He was honorably discharged on November 8, 1945 from Indian Town Gap Military Reservation, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by the love of his life, wife Kalliope “Popy” Kondoleon (whom he married July 21, 1946); his children, Barbara (Stelios “Steve”) Bournias of Warren and Sophia Kondoleon (Scott Taylor) of Lake Oswego, Oregon; five grandchildren, L. Stephen (Dimitra) Bournias of Atlanta, Georgia, Kirstie Bournias of Poland, Ohio, Michael (Ashley) Bournias of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Adam Taylor-Kondoleon of Newport, Oregon and Sarah (John) Gravening of Milwaukie, Oregon; a great-grandson, Avery Nicholas and a brother, Louis (Kyriaki “Koula”) Kondoleon of Warren. He and Kalliope also have numerous beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Elias of Fyta, Greece and Peter Kondoleon of Warren.

The family is grateful to the staff, nurses and assistants at Armstrong Memory Care and to the independent caregivers for their dedication and exceptional attentiveness to Michael.

A private family service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. Invited guests are asked to wear protective masks. View the funeral in real time on Facebook at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren, Ohio.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to St. Demetrios Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44484 or donations to St. Paraskeve Orthodox Church in Fyta, Chios, Greece (please contact family).

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael N. Kondoleon, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.