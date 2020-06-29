Michael Manios, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Manios, age 85, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was born in Weirton, West Virginia on November 28, 1934 the son of Leonidas and Irene (Manolakakis) Manios.

Michael graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University, his master’s degree from Westminster College and completed extensive post-graduate work at both Akron University and Kent State University.

Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy served during the Korean War and was assigned to the Commander Service Squadron Four out of boot camp and attained the rank of Signalman 3rd Class. While in the US Navy, he served aboard the USS Vulcan, A.R.5, USS Truckee, A.O.147, USS Surgochi A.E.-21 and an attained Honorable Discharge in 1962. During his service on the USS Surgochi, he crossed the Arctic Circle and was inducted in The Royal Order of the “Blue Nose” on September 25, 1957.

Michael began his 34-year teaching career at Levittsburg local schools followed by four years at Turner Junior High and then at Warren Western Reserve High School in 1966. His last teaching assignment was as an Occupational Work Coordinator. He joined the administrative staff as Coordinator of Industrial Arts and Driver Educator. Michael developed the Driver Educator program with the $200,000 grant he wrote for the Multiple-Car Driving Range for the Warren City Schools, which was the one and only grant awarded in the State of Ohio.

In 2005, Michael was awarded the Kent State University School of Technology Award and was inducted as a member of the Distinguished Alumni on April 30, 2005.

He was a lifelong member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and served on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Michael was a 50-year member of the Zeus “88” Chapter of the Order of Ahepa in Warren. He also served on the Ahepa National Education Foundation for nine years and was Vice Chairman of the Foundation for six years. In addition, he served on the Ahepa Education Scholarship Foundation and Board of Trustees.

Michael was devoted father and grandfather. Michael adored his granddaughters, Alex and Sam and loved attending their sporting events, school events and traveling the world with them. Michael loved his Greek heritage, working with his hands and debating politics.

Survivors include his children, Lee Michael of Warren, Ohio and Trina (Atty. Gregory) Manios- Baldwin, of Erie, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Alexandra Sonia Baldwin, Samantha Carolyn Baldwin, all of Erie; brother, Frankin (Mary) Manios; nieces and nephews, Irene (Patsy) Buccino, Lee (Judy) Franklin, Juanita and their children Danny, Frankie, David and Maria, all of Warren, Ohio. Michael is also survived by his loving companion, Rachel Downing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sonia (Mandolpoulos) Manios in July 1994; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Matthew and Aphrodite Mandolpoulos; his half-brother, Emanuel Manios; his half-sister, Irene Stavraks and his former wife, Jean Felos Manios.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, church services will be private and limited to immediate family and will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr Constantine Valantasis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fund for Michael and Sonia Manios or the Scholarship, the Fund of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4376 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, or to the Scholarship Fund for Michael and Sonia Manios at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

