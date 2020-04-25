Michael J. Sollitto, Smithfield, North Carolina

SMITHFIELD, North Carolina (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Sollitto, 81, formerly of Warren, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at North Carolina Hospice House in Smithfield, NC.

He was born December 11, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frank P. and Mary J. Sollitto.

He retired from Republic Steel / LTV / Warren Consolidated 56” Mechanical Mill as millwright after 41 years.

Michael was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren.

He was a lifetime member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association and Elks member. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, boating, waterskiing and traveling. An avid repairman, he loved tinkering with electronics and the technology industry.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Lori A. (David) Keith of North Carolina and a brother-in-law, Robert Parkhurst of Cortland, as well as myriad nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife of 56 years, Carolyn J. Sollitto; a granddaughter, Micah Keith; a brother, Frank P. Sollitto, Jr. and a sister, Linda Parkhurst.

A private family service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren, with Fr. Peter Haladej officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

