Michael J. Chizmar, Jr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

Warren, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Chizmar, Jr., 25, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home.

He was born January 30, 1994, in Warren, Ohio. He was the son of Michael J. Chizmar, Sr. and Kristen Chizmar.

He was a 2012 graduate of Liberty High School.

Michael was a heavy equipment operator for K&M Contractors out of Vienna.

He enjoyed watching and attending numerous sporting events, golfing and spending time with his close friends.

He is survived by his mother, Kristen Chizmar of Mason, Ohio; his sister, Samantha (Samuel Silverman, fiancé) Chizmar of Columbus; maternal grandparents, Linda (David) Clark of Newton Falls, Donald (Melinda) Almashy of Chillowie, Virginia and paternal grandfather, Fred Chizmar of Boardman.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Chizmar, Sr.

Private services were held.

Burial was in Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.

Contributions may be made to Woods at Parkside, 349 Olde Ridenour Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230.

Arrangements were handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

