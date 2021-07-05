Michael Gino Gee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Gino Gee, 68, of Warren, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in Warren.

Michael was born in Youngstown, on January 27, 1953, a son of Eugene and Mary (Arrowood) Gee.

After graduating high school, Michael served his country as a United States Marine. He was honorably discharged.

Michael enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing.

Most of all, Michael cherished the time he spent with his friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Michael will always be remembered by his daughter, Heather Holden and fiancée, James Beatty; constant companion, Linda White of Warren; three sons, Justin Gee of Las Vegas, Joshua Gee of Las Vegas and Matthew Gee of Brookfield; two sisters, Mary Piowarsy of Leavittsburg and Hsari Gee of Sacramento, California; brother, Paul (Linda) Gee of Leavittsburg and many nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Michael’s immediate family gathered for a final farewell at the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel of Warren.

