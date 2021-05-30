Michael Dominic DeMas, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dominic DeMas, 61, of Niles fell asleep in the Lord Thursday afternoon, May 27, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family after battling lung cancer.

Michael was born in Youngstown on August 11, 1959, the son of Carl and Minya (Brutka) DeMas.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1977. He received a degree in Interpreting from the University of Akron and later a bachelor’s degree in Education from Kent State University.

For many years, Michael worked as an interpreter in the Deaf Education program for the Champion school district, where he was also a substitute teacher for a brief time.

Michael enjoyed playing music with his cousins and friends, he had a talent for playing multiple instruments and singing. He sang in the church choir at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church and served as choir director for several years. He was active in the church as a Reader, member of the Outreach program and helped prep for the “World Renowned” holupki and perohi dinners. He served on the board at Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Academy as well.

Michael is survived by his wife of 29 years, Alice (Johnson) DeMas; his mother, Minya DeMas; daughter, Kate (Matthew) Miller; son, Steve (Mary Ann) Tackett; granddaughters, Madeline and Isabelle McBride; sisters, Sharon Shuto and Susan Hawkins and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Carl DeMas.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Michael on Monday, May 31, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, with evening prayer led by Very Rev Kenneth Bachofsky.

Calling house will be held again on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Oncology Center and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of Michael during his illness. They would also like to thank all of their family and friends for their months of support and prayer.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to Holy Trinity Orthodox Christian Academy, 175 Laird Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483.

