WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melba V. Zervas, 88, of Warren, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born February 3, 1934, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Steve and Mary (Stajos) Vanis.

Melba was a 1952 graduate of Sexton High School in Lansing, Michigan and attended Michigan State University.

She moved to Warren in 1959 and retired as the co-owner of Towne Travel Agency on North Park Avenue from 1987 – 2004. Previously, she was a travel agent at the Worldwide Travel Agency at the Warren Auto Club for ten years.

Melba was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

She was a member of the Daughters Penelope, Philoptochos Society, Warren Civic Music, Republican Precinct Committee Woman and had volunteered for the local Heart Association. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.

Melba will be missed by her two children, James C. Zervas of Warren and Steve (Angela) Zervas of Cortland; two grandchildren, Christopher and Melena Zervas; a brother, Alex (Toni) Vanis of Okemos, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Delores Vanis of Lansing, Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Christ J. Zervas, whom she married May 9, 1959 and passed away May 20, 2014 and a brother, Gust Vanis.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Melba Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Trisagion Service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Oh 44483 and Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH44481. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Melba’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Melbas family.

