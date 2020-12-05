Maxine L. Laslow, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine L. Laslow, 77, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 26, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Paul C. and Mary (Mihlo) Laslow.

Maxine was a 1961 graduate of Warren St. Mary’s High School and a graduate of Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree.

She worked at Hills Department Store and an account at the Ohio Job and Family Services.

Maxine was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Maxine is survived by her two uncles Ernest (Elsie) Laslow of Farrell, Robert (Carrie) Laslow of Sharon and an aunt, Teressa (Tony) Trinckes of Brookfield and numerous cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service was held.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

