Maureen “MO” Thuman, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen “MO” Thuman, 81, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Windsor House in Champion.

She was born August 16, 1939 in Lackawanna, New York, the daughter of John and Ruth Fanning.

She was a 1957 graduate of Bennett High School, received a bachelor’s degree sociology from Youngstown State University and a master’s degree in sociology from Kent State University.

She retired from Kent State University Trumbull branch as an adjunct professor and previously was at Ashtabula, East Liverpool, Salem and the main campus.

Maureen was a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion and presently was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Guild and numerous Church committees.

She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald L. “Skip” Thuman, whom she married May 30, 1959; a son, Michael (Karen) Thuman of LaPort, Indiana; a daughter, Kathy (Jeff) DeCristofaro Haddonfield, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Joshua and Katelyn Thuman, Audrey and Sean DeCristofaro and a sister, Patricia Walsh of Albany, New York.

She is preceded in death by her parents

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. William Church in Champion with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the Funeral home after paying their respects to the family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483

