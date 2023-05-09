CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matina Papantoniou, 90, of Warren passed away on Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at Windsor House in Champion.

Matina was born on October 16, 1932 in Nea Epidavros, Greece, a daughter of Andrew and Marigo (Protopopas) Varvarezou.

In 1956, Matina and her family came to the United States, settling in the Bronx, New York.

In 1961, Matina married the love of her life, Demetrios Papantoniou. They shared 36 years of marriage until Demetrios’ passing in 1998.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Matina enjoyed knitting, crocheting and baking.

She was devoted to her Greek Orthodox faith as a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, OH. Most of all, she was devoted to her family. Matina adored her children and grandchildren, more than life itself. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Matina will always be remembered by her children, Paul (Louisa) Papantoniou of Bronx, New York and Kaliope “Penny” (Theodore) Nerris of Howland Township, Ohio and grandchildren, Paul Jr. and Gianna Papantoniou, Demetrios (Morgan) Nerris and Anthony, Mike and Matina Nerris.

Besides her parents, Matina was preceded in death by her husband, Demetrios Papantoniou and a brother, George Varvarezou.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Matina on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Thursday morning, May 11, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A Funeral Liturgy will follow on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Matina’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St NE, Warren, OH 44481.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Matina Papantoniou, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.