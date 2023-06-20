CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by his family, Mathew Dzanko, age 86, passed away on Sunday, June 18, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Mathew was born on April 18, 1937 in Bosna-Hercegovina, in the city of Glamoc. He immigrated to the United States in 1961 and became a naturalized citizen in 1974.

Mathew worked for several companies in Cleveland as a machine operator. He also worked for Hough Bakery in Cleveland prior to its closing in 1992.

Mathew was the youngest son and preceded in death by his parents, Božo and Lucija Dzanko and his late sister, Andjelka Vranic (nee, Dzanko).

On October 27, 1962, Mathew married the love of his life, Celia Dzanko (nee, Butanowicz) at St.Timothy Parish in Garfield Heights, Ohio. They celebrated 60 loving years of marriage until her passing, March 7, 2023.

He is survived by their cherished daughters, Loretta (David) Anderson of Cortland and Karen Dzanko of Cortland; grandchildren, McKayla Ragets, Ryan Leasure and Claire Leasure; brother, Andrija Dzanko; sister, Melita Ragus (nee, Dzanko); many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mathew was a fourth degree Knight and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Geneva-Madison Council, 5286.

He enjoyed being a lifelong fan of Cleveland professional sports but especially loved baseball. Mathew umpired a fast pitch adult softball league in Cleveland for several years in the 1970s. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, playing cards, going for long walks and traveling to Vegas with his family.

He will be profoundly missed by his children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. He will mostly be remembered for spending time with his beloved family and little dog, Caesar.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Mathew, Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Warren, with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the Mathew’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mathew Dzanko, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.