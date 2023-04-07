NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryLyn Pinion, 71, of Niles, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in Niles.

MaryLyn was born on April 26, 1951, in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of William and Mary (Ramunni) Pinion.

She was a 1969 Warren Western Reserve High School graduate.

She spent the majority of her career in healthcare, where she made many lifelong and cherished friends.

MaryLyn took care of everyone she knew. Seriously, everyone. She was a generous and kind woman who always looked out for others and did things to brighten their day. She positively touched many lives with her radiant smile and infectious laugh. Everyone knew she was “the glue” that brought and held people together. She was a fantastic cook and loved hosting family and friends around her table, where everyone was welcome and countless memories were made.

MaryLyn truly lived her best life every day, whether at home in the sanctuary of her “little house” that she loved so much or out on some adventure. She was fearless and always up for something new. She loved to travel and recently took the trip of a lifetime to Italy with her sons and family. When not out exploring and creating memories, she loved decorating her home and using her green thumb to create a small piece of the world that was uniquely her.

She was an amazing mother to her sons, Michael and Daniel. She gave them unlimited love, encouragement, support and some tough love when needed. Her love of her sons was unconditional and if you knew her, you knew how proud she was of them.

The bounds of this page can only give you a glimpse of this remarkable woman. She will be forever missed by those who had the privilege of being touched by her life.

MaryLyn will forever be remembered by her sons, Michael Boich and Daniel Boich; brother, Mark Pinion; nieces, Michelle Pinion and Alison Pinion; cousin/sister, Jody (Mick) Sova and countless family and dear friends.

MaryLyn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Pinion and her brother, John Pinion.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to MaryLyn from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 4448.

A funeral Mass will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish, 232 Seneca Ave NE, Warren, OH 4448.

