WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary T. Arnas, 89, of Tallmadge, formerly of Warren, passed away on Friday afternoon, September 29, 2023, at Akron General Hospital.

Mary was born on November 2, 1933, in Hanlin Station, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Colomba Casagranda.

Mary worked for Howland Local Schools.

In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, baking, cooking, playing Bocce, golfing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren for over 50 years.

Mary will always be remembered by her two daughters, Rita (Joe) Arnas Cwikla of Tallmadge, Jo-Anne (Kenneth) Hipkins of Parma and four grandchildren, Alexis (Macklin), Nicholas, Casandra and Alexandra.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Arnas and her seven siblings, Joe, Rose, Jane “Jean,” Elizabeth “Betty,” John Robert “Bob” Dorothy and William “Bill.”

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mary on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Warren.

A funeral liturgy will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, with Father Constantine Valantasis, officiating.

The burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

