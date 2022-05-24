WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Spanakis Maris, 91, passed away surrounded by the love of family on Friday, May 20, 2022, in the home of one of her daughters.

An irrepressible spirit, Mary always managed to carry a quick wit, a great sense of humor, a deep curiosity, a creative flair and an uncanny ability to endear all who met her.

Born on the Greek island of Symi in 1930, Mary emigrated to Warren, Ohio, as a young child where she lived with her parents Yiannis and Sevasti Spanakis, her three sisters and her brother.

She and her sisters all became hairdressers and worked at the family-owned Mar-Fae Beauty Salon after they graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

Mary wed the love of her life, Theodore (Ted) Maris, in 1954 and raised three children together.

The couple were fixtures in Warren’s St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and Greek- American Community.

They treasured their heritage and above all else, philoxenia – or the welcoming of people into their home. Theirs was a beautiful home built of love and hard work, embellished by custom details such as Mary’s stained glass and the pair’s landscaping and gardening vision. It was always open to friends and family and was site to numerous parties and lamb roasts.

Mary is survived by her children, George (Patricia) Maris of Villa Hills, Kentucky, Jayne (Chris) Chatzidakis of Barrington, Illinois and Suzanne (Jim) Santos of Riverwoods, Illinois; her seven grandchildren, Theo and Peter Maris, Maria and Dori Chatzidakis, Mara, Talia and Michael Santos; sisters, Faye (Nick) Paidas and Betty Spanakis; brother, Michael Spanakis, many beloved nieces and nephews, wonderful caregivers and countless numbers of her grandchildren’s friends who lovingly called her Yiayia.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Joy Spanakis.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Trisagion service at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio and again on Friday, May 27, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Constantine Valantasis and Fr. Demetri Constantine officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contribution be made in her memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

