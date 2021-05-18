Mary Passek, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Rubish) Passek, age 93, passed away Friday, May 14,2021.

Mary was born September 11, 1927, in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Anna Rubish.

She came to Warren in 1950 where she worked for the Ohio Lamp Works before moving to Cortland. She worked in retail for Strouss Hershberg Co., Hart’s Jewelry, Vautrot & Myer Jewelry, the Eastwood Mall stores, the election Board in Bazetta Township and was a teacher assistant for handicapped children in Champion Middle School for a short while.

Mary was part of the Sts. Peter and Paul Church Ladies Guild.

She loved being a homemaker, planting her garden and baking and cooking for the family. She enjoyed golfing, dancing, gardening and working with flowers.

Beloved wife for 49 years of the late Henry Passek. Loving mother of Barbara (Craig) Cantrall of Beachwood, Ohio, Susan (David) Rowley of Farmdale, Ohio, Richard (Lee) Passek of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Teresa Alford (deceased) (husband, James), Thomas (Martee) Passek of Cleveland, Ohio, Robert (Danielle) Passek of Lancaster, Ohio and Kathy (David) Mientkiewicz of Kinsman, Ohio. Beloved grandmother of Clifford, Kimberly, Brian, Babette, Megan, Mark, Isaac, Lucas, Eva, Lee, Tommy, Kelli, Ali, Morgan, Cameron, Connor, Chester and Corry. Cherished great-grandmother of 15. Mary is also survived by four sisters, Ann Greenberg of Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania, Helen Stoviak of Craften, Pennsylvania, Irene Parente of Severne, Maryland and Betty (Michael) Phipps of Sunset Beach, North Carolina and two brothers, Paul (Gloria) Rubish of Perryopolis, Pennsylvania and Theodore Rubish of Tallahassee, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Teresa Alford and three brothers, George, John and Michael Rubish.

Services were held at Sts. Peter and Paul Church and Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren for the immediate family only.

Contributions may be made to Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, 303 N. Mecca Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.