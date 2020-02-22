Mary “Maria” Kreatsoulas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Maria” Kreatsoulas, 84, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a prolonged illness.

She was born in March of 1935 in Karies, Chios Greece, the daughter of the late James and Helen Mavrogianis.

She was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University while working as an inspector at Packard Electric.

She met and immediately fell in love with her husband, Chris Kreatsoulas, and was married within a month. They would have celebrated 61 years on March 2, 2020.

She worked alongside sister, Marcella Tsamparlis, at Marcella’s Bridal and loved working with brides and their families.

She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and devoted her life to God and her family. Sunday meal gatherings and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren, were her priority.

She will be remembered for her strong Orthodox faith, her love of family, her generosity, her cooking and baking and her contagious smile.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Kreatsoulas; two sons, Michael (Maria) Kreatsoulas and Dr. Nicholas (Debbie) Kreatsoulas and a daughter, Helen (Scott) Morgan. She was so proud of all the academic and athletic achievements of her grandchildren, Dr. Michael (Melissa), Jacob, Dr. Daniel (Dr. Amethyst), David, Nicolette and Juliana Kreatsoulas, Dr. Christopher (Kayla) and Andrew Morgan, along with her great-grandson, Luke Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Nicholas, John and Steve Mavroganis and a sister, Marcella Tsamparlis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Trisagion and again on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, OH 44481 with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Monetary donations may be in Maria’s name to Fr. Costas Community Outreach Program c/o St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, OH 44481.

