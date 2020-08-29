Mary Maksimoff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Maksimoff, 89, of Youngstown, Ohio, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Family would like to thank Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge and Buckeye Hospice for her care.

A Westside resident for many years, she was born to Russian and Belorussian immigrant parents Stephen and Helen (Kozala) Eodchick on January 9, 1931.

After graduating the Rayen School, in 1949 she married Vladimir (Walter) Maksimoff.

Dancing polkas at the Krakuski Hall, she worked briefly as a laundress and cosmetologist before becoming a fiercely devoted wife and mother. A member and Sunday school teacher at Nativity of Christ Russian Orthodox Church before joining St. John’s Orthodox Church in Warren, where her husband was attached as protodeacon.

She enjoyed singing alto in the choir, collecting cook books and recipes, gardening and reading the Vindicator. Her laughter could make everyone smile.

She is survived by her sister, Olga Prochak Drahuschak; her three daughters, Janet Mihalick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Claudia Maksimoff of Ft. Pierce, Florida; Pauline (Dn. David) Gemmel of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Alexandra (Benjamin) Gajewski, Mary and Juliana Gemmel and Elana (Nick) Giannakos and her great-grandchild, Sophia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 2012.

Private services for family are planned at the Peter Rossi Funeral Home, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH, 44483.

Graveside services and internment will follow the funeral at Belmont Park Cemetery, with Fr. Brian Crivella, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, family requests prayers for her and donations in her memory to Saint John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 2220 Reeves Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483.

May Mary’s memory be eternal! Vechnaya Pamyat!

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Mary’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Maksimoff, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 31, 2020, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: