WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio.

Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as a waitress at Warren’s famous Golden Gate and then at Packard Electric. She retired after 25 years.

Mary enjoyed cooking and was very active in her condo association and church, Calvary Chapel, in Pompono Beach, Florida.

Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary will always be remembered by her children, Nadine (Greg) Pearson of Carlisle, Kentucky, Wayne (Gayle) Vidovich of Avon, Ohio, Melissa (Edward) Schenk of Columbus, Ohio and Alan Beardslee (Alexander Quintana) of Palm Springs, California; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Pete (Linda) Marinkovich and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Beardslee, who passed in 1994; three brothers, Steve, Martin and Jack Marinkovich and four sisters, Martha Machaskee, Helen Rajsich, Ann St. Clair and Nedda Pavicic, her twin sister.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Mary on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm.

Private burial will take place in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.