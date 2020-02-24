Mary Louise “Marilou” Accordino, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise “Marilou” Accordino, 78, of Warren passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the company of her loving family.

Marilou was born on December 3, 1941 in Warren, Ohio to her beloved parents William and Mary Dolan.

Marilou met and married her husband of 58 years, Sam Accordino, bringing him into the Dolan family.

Marilou adored traveling, dancing and eventually raising a family alongside Sam. She found foremost fulfillment in family and raised her children Lisa, Jim and Robert to place a premium on their familial bonds.

Marilou chatted, sang, danced, listened and—most exuberantly—laughed her way through conversations, relationships, triumphs, troubles and—ultimately—life. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate milestones, accomplishments, or holidays of any kind. She especially enjoyed celebrating her Irish heritage, which she celebrated daily but treasured most on St. Patrick’s Day.

Marilou graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1959 and went on to work as an optical assistant at Downs Optical in Warren, as a retail supervisor at Hill’s Department Store and as an optician for Dr. Gary Hyde & Associates in Warren. Marilou finished her career with 15 years of public service as a claims representative for the State of Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation in the Austintown and Warren offices.

Marilou is survived and celebrated by her husband, Sam Accordino; her two sisters, Sally (Lou) Scarnecchia of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Ellen (Richard) Mikesell of Niles; her sister-in-law, Jean Dolan of Warren; her daughter, Lisa (John) Guliano of Westchester and her two sons, Jim (Rhonda) Accordino of Cortland and Robert (Nicole) Accordino of Canfield. Her engaging and warm disposition lives on through her surviving grandchildren, Robert (Mary) Guliano of Columbus, Marietta Guliano of Laguna Beach, California, Amanda Accordino of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, Alexis Accordino of Cortland, Sam Accordino of Canfield, Elisa Accordino of Canfield and Madeline Accordino of Canfield. Her love is also carried on through her great-grandson, William Patrick Guliano of Columbus. Additionally, Marilou deeply cherished her several surviving cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Marilou is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Dolan; her brother, Tom Dolan and her brother-in-law, Carmen Accordino.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Church, 4659 Niles Cortland Road NE, Cortland, OH 44410, with Fr. Carl Kish officiating. Family and friends may also pay their respects at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to Mass.

The family expresses appreciation for the professionals of Crossroads Palliative & Hospice Services of Cleveland for their care and support over the past several weeks. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice of Cleveland, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125.

