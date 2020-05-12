Mary Lou Parisi, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Parisi, 70, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Vibra Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born July 1, 1949, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Mathew Sr. and Lucy Franzvei.

She was a 1967 graduate of Howland High School.

She retired in 1999 from Packard Electric as an inspector after 32 years.

She was a member of Alzheimer’s Network of Mahoning County, Champion TOPS and on the board of Packard Electric Retirees.

She enjoyed bowling, traveling, camping, playing cards, shopping and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her children Denise Blair of Cortland and Robert “Rob” (Amy) Benner Leavittsburg and three grandchildren Alayna Blair and Kalia and Jerry Benner.

She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Gerald Benner whom she married February 1, 1969 and passed away February 1985, her second husband Paul J. Parisi whom she married June 29, 1991 and passed away October 2003 and a brother Mathew Franzvei.

A private family service will be held Wednesday at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel Warren, Ohio.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s name to the Trumbull County Summer Enrichment Program for Handicapped Children 2202 Niles Cortland Rd. Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to, sign the guestbook, and send condolences to Mary Lou’s family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lou Parisi, please visit our tribute store.