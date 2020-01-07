Mary L. Koenig, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Koenig, 91, passed away January 5, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born February 1, 1928, in Geneva, Ohio the daughter of the late Andrew and Sarah Boomhower.

She was a graduate of Geneva High School.

She came to Warren in 1957 and retired from Packard Electric as an artis cutter after 32 years.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church).

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and reading.

She is survived by her children, Sarah (Richard) Fowler of Cortland and Thomas “Bo” (Danell) Koenig of Howland; four grandchildren, Seth (Mara) Fowler, Corey (Katie) Fowler, Troy Koenig and Cody Koenig; four great-grandchildren, Deene, Emma, Clara and Nora; a brother, Frank Boomhower of Lombard, Illinois and two sisters, Jane Conacher of Geneva and Jean Mononen of Ashtabula.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George “Tom” Koenig; two brothers, Wilson and Andrew Boomhower and four sisters, Margaret and Anna Mae Boomhower, Rita Gress and Helen Jean Thompson.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 8, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

