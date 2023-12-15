CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L Brdek (Palcich) passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023. She was 95 and one week shy of her 96th birthday.

Mary was born December 14 1927, the daughter of George and Anna Tomicek Palcich.

She grew up in Warren with her five brothers, Steve, Joseph, Phillip, George, Jr. and John “Butch” and her sisters, Sylvia Horvath, Lena Lozner, Anna Palcich and Rose Pollock.

Mary attended Warren G. Harding High School and later earned her GED.

In her early 20s, she enjoyed going to dances at Avon Oaks. It was here that she would meet her husband, George J. Brdek, who had just returned from the service. They married on May 14, 1949 and began to build their home and legacy. Mary was employed at Ohio Lamp but opted to be a full-time homemaker. They were married for 41 years before George passed on January 5, 1990.

Mary went on to live an active life. As the matriarch of the family, she played a lot of roles…she was a mother, grandmother, teacher, ear to listen to, shoulder to cry on…but she was simply known to us as our “Bubbe.”

She was a member of St. William’s Parish.

As a homemaker, she led a simple kind of life. She preferred to use a clothesline for drying clothes, cooking Sunday dinners for her family, working outside, gardening and preserving. She could bake anything and when she didn’t feel like it would try to pass off a store-bought as her own. Mary was witty, bold and enjoyed life. She was a talented painter and went on to form a family craft business making handmade items. She loved trips to Las Vegas, where she stayed up all night playing the slots. She never missed a Friday night Bingo game with her sister. She thought Billy Ray Cyrus was a hunk and she listened to the Bob & Tom Show. She always bought a National Enquirer at the grocery store and was always up to date on the latest celebrity gossip. She was opinionated over the current storyline in Days of Our Lives and tuned into Maury Povich daily.

As a grandmother, she was someone that spoiled us all. You could count on it that she would have candy in her pocket. She made the best Eggs in A Frame. She would make us a cup of hot tea to enjoy with her and she loved to play Mall Madness. She was basically a professional at Super Nintendo Donkey Kong Country but would always let us win. She taught us manners and to always pack a book of matches if sharing a hotel room when traveling.

Mary adored her loving fur baby, Chai. Together they enjoyed going on rides… to nowhere in particular…. after getting a Starbucks of course! They both liked to cuddle and share snacks. He was her companion to grow old with. They will be reunited in Heaven.

In her time here, she really saw it all. From the Great Depression to current times…and everything in between. It sure will be different without her.

Mary leaves behind her devoted children, Judy Brdek of Champion, Mike Brdek (Denise Testa) of Howland and Marilyn Cameron of Champion; four grandchildren, Sarah (Terry), Amy (Steve), Tyler (Laurin) and Toni and one great-grandson, Bryer.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Barb Brdek; son-in law, Brad Cameron and grandson, Taylor Cameron.

Per her wishes, a cremation will take place. A private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital www.stjude.org\.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.