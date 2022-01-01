WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary “Maria” Kontos, age 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Warren.

She was born on December 23, 1925, in the village of Hallandra on the island of Chios, Greece, to John and Artemis Mallas.

The eldest sister to Vasilios Mallas of Chios, Kyriaki Mallas of Chios and Jim Mallas of Warren, the young Mary enjoyed dancing through the olives groves of her childhood home.

She married Jim Kontos in 1953 and soon thereafter gave birth to her two eldest sons, Peter J. Kontos and John Kontos of Warren.

After her husband immigrated to the US and began laying the groundwork for a new and prosperous life, the family joined Jim in Warren, where their youngest son Mike Kontos was born.

As a faithful member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Mary instilled the values of love, hard work, and perseverance in her children. Mary’s career consisted of working for an array of the city’s finest restaurants, ultimately retiring from AVI Foodsystems in 2007.

When she wasn’t working, she filled her days with shopping, listening to music, and mastering the art of quick-witted conversation with her friends. Mary loved to cook for her family and stressed the importance of passing down traditions from her childhood to her grandchildren. Every year during this time, she could be found singing to the Greek radio while kneading dough for the perfect New Year’s bread, vasilopita. She usually received the coin!

She is survived by her brother Jim (Anna) Mallas of Warren, her eldest son, the honorable Peter J. Kontos (Marisa) of Warren, her middle son, John (Parissa) Kontos of Warren, and her youngest son, Mike Kontos of Warren with whom she made her home. Her memory is also carried by her four grandchildren, Maria (Mark) Webb, Sophia (Quesnel) Kontos, Helena Kontos and Demetra Kontos. Additionally, Mary was blessed with three great-grandchildren, John, Alexander and Caiden. She also leaves many nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Kontos, who passed away in 1975; her sister and eldest brother.

We offer Jeannie, Anna, and Helen our most heartfelt “thank you” for their loving care throughout the years.

Calling hours will be held at Peter Rossi and Son Warren on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4:00 – 6 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

In her memory, the family requests any donations be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Per the CDC regulations, we ask that you follow the COVID-19 protocol.

May Her Memory Be Eternal.

