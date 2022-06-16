VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Rappach, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Mary was born July 20, 1937, in Warren Ohio, the daughter of Vincenzo “Jim” and Angela (Rafaiani) Tornese.

She was a graduate of Vienna High School and attended Kent State University.

Mary previously worked at the Vienna Post Office as a rural carrier for over 20 years.

She was a member and president of the Mathews Local School Board, Mathews Band Boosters and Mathews PTO for many years.

She was a member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna and a member of the women’s group Daughters of Mary. She volunteered countless hours cooking and baking for various functions. Mary also enjoyed spending time working at St. Vincent DePaul’s Soup Kitchen.

She helped everyone whenever they needed her.

Mary was known as “Mema” to her grandchildren whom she cherished. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Watching her children and grandchildren play sports and spoiling them was important to her. She will always be remembered for her Sunday pasta dinners, wedding soup, kolachi (nut roll), brownies, Easter bread and cookies. Holidays were important to her and she created many lasting traditions and memories.

Mary is survived by her husband, Frank T. Rappach, whom she married July 2, 1960; her eight children, Robin Rappach of Milton, Florida, Lori Gennotti of Oakdale, Connecticut, Jill (Matthew) Creamer of Massillon, Ohio, Frank, Jr. (Michelle) Rappach of Howland, James Rappach of Vienna, David Rappach of Vienna, Dianne (Bryan) Kosco of Poland and Kevin Rappach of Niles; 12 grandchildren, Connor and Colten McFadden, Bryan, Jr. and Brooklyn Kosco, Christian and Cameron Creamer, Brandon and Sabrina Gennotti, Frank III, Victoria, Cayden and Landen Rappach; a sister, Edith (John) Pesa and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Mary on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 and Monday, June 20, 2022, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Entombment will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, OH 44473 or St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen, 540 Main Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.