Mary H. Prest, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary H. Prest, 85, of Brookfield passed away Thursday evening, September 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

Mary was born October 2, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Kasarda) Kalvin.

Mary graduated from Lakewood High School in 1953 and went on to graduate from Bowling Green in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Over the years, she and her husband, Richard, attended The Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church in Boardman and, for the last ten years, Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church of Warren.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Mary also taught for several years and worked as an administrative assistant.

She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and reading, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Mary cherished the time she spent with those she loved, and she will be deeply missed.

Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Prest; her children, Kathryn Prest of Tampa, Florida, Stephen C. (Helen) Prest of Columbiana, Andrea (Dr. Robert) Bisel of Hubbard and David (Colleen) Prest of Valley City; seven grandchildren, Stephanee (Dan) Baumgardner, Nicholas, Stephen, Brian and Eric Prest and Evan and Alexandra Bisel; great-grandson, Barrett Prest; brother, Nicholas (Judy) Kalvin; sister, Elizabeth Anderson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a private family gathering and funeral service for Mary at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may send contributions to the Bonnie Beachy Scholarship Fund, 808 Poland Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

