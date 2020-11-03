Mary Frances Yavorsky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances Yavorsky, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born December 3, 1934, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of John and Mary Habinak.

Mary was a 1953 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Warren Business College.

She retired in 2001 from Ohio Lamp Division of GE as an inspector and relief operator after 43 years.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed traveling and golfing.

Mary is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lorie Yavosky of Palm Desert; three grandsons, Daniel (Alison), Nicholas (Alexandra) and Matthew (Juliana), all of California; three great-grandsons, Jackson, Zachary and Miles; two sisters, Dorothy (Gene) Kuszmaul of Warren and Carol Piowarsy of Tempe, Arizona and several nieces and nephews..

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard M. “Dick” Yavorsky whom she married May 7, 1955 and passed away May 12, 2000; a son, William D. Yavorsky and a sister, Sophie Piowarsy.

Due to the COVID-19 the family had a private calling hours and service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Entombment was in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions go to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Thank all of those who cared for her, especially Robert her hairdresser and all of her caregivers.

