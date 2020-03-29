Mary Frances Saxon, Stow, Ohio

STOW, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances (Kraemer) Saxon, 89, was called home to heaven on March 27, 2020 at The Briarwood in Stow, Ohio.

Born January 2, 1931 in Barberton, Ohio to George and Mary Lucille Kraemer, Mary married the love of her life, K. Henry (Hank) Saxon on September 8, 1951 and spent most of her life’s journey in Champion, Ohio where she and Hank raised a tight-knit family of seven children.

Mary was a woman whose life was rooted in faith, nourished in hope and steadfast in love. Her faith was evident by the way she lived her life and shared her love for God, her husband, family, friends and those she met along her journey. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, loving daughter, sweet sister, dear friend, plus a good and faithful servant. She graced all who knew her with her gifts of joy, patience, gentleness, kindness, quiet strength, wisdom and prayerfulness. Her prayers often ended with, “We place our trust in Thee.”

Mary is survived by her precious seven children, Greg (Monica) Saxon, Patrice (Charles) Brown, Joan (Dave) Arbogast, Kevin Saxon, Larry Saxon, Jim (Debra) Saxon and Donata (Steve) Wargo; her beloved 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Ruth) Kraemer; brothers-in-law, Mario Zadra and Bob Saxon; sister-in-law, Joyce Keating; many nieces and nephews and close friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by other dear family including sister, Dorothea Zadra; brothers and sister-in-law, James, John and Catherine Kraemer; her husband’s parents, Michael and Anne Saxon; his siblings and spouses, Judith Saxon, Richard Saxon, Elizabeth Saxon, Vilma Saxon and Tom Keating.

Private family services will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 with Rev. Peter Haladej officiating at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A memorial mass will be held later.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve, especially Kristin, mom’s nurse and the caring staff at The Briarwood, especially mom’s “dear friend,” Michelle.

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13.

