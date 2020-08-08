Mary Esther Mann, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Esther Mann, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born September 19, 1931, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Chester A. and Mary Pernice.

Mary was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired in 1995 from the Second National Bank as a manager after 41 years.

Mary was a member of St. John Paul II parish (St. Pius X Church) in Warren. She was also a member of the Alter and Rosary Society and the Rosary Makers. She was a member of the Zonta Club.

She had also volunteered at St. Joseph Health Center gift shop.

She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, especially 500 and Bridge, basketball, football and was a Cleveland Cavaliers fan.

Mary is survived by her children, Chester Mann of Florida, Murray Mann of Howland and Michael Mann of Warren; two grandchildren, Anthony and Ashley Mann; a great-granddaughter, Audree; sister, Carole Toth of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Rita Pernice, Dr. Sue Pernice, Ph.D., Laura Pernice and Louise Pernice.

Keeping with Mary’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Contributions may be made in Mary Esther’s name to St. John Paul II Parish.

Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.

